With 55 receptions and 637 yards, Trey McBride has been the leading pass-catcher in the nation among tight ends this season. His presence brings an element with a high degree of dependability to Colorado State's offense.
Fortunately for the Rams, there is another tight end who has emerged in recent weeks.
Gary Williams had the best game of his career last week against Utah State, catching three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The junior only made one reception the previous week, but it was a 43-yard touchdown against New Mexico.
“I think he’s developing,” CSU coach Steve Addazio said during his weekly press conference. “Gary is a talented guy and we knew that from the beginning. (We are) just trying to get him more comfortable with the scheme and increase his role.”
Williams played seven games over the past two seasons but did not record an offensive stat. He made his first two career receptions for 14 yards during the season opener against South Dakota State and scored his first career touchdown at Iowa on Sept. 25.
“The tight end position here is really hard,” Addazio said, “not only from a physical standpoint but you've got to be really good in the throw game, in the route running game, but you have to be able to block and then the alignments. They line up in a lot of different alignments. So there’s a lot of formational things you need to be on top of.
“The more depth we have there, the better off we are because it’s a lot,” he added. “Trey gets gassed. You’re talking about asking a man to be as elite in the throw game as he is in the run game and that’s hard to do and play that many snaps. So with the emergence of Gary right now in that rotation, it’s helping us now.”
The Rams passing offense recently received reinforcements with the return of Dante Wright, who missed the five weeks with an injury. Wright, who has been one of the Rams’ top targets for the past two years, came back to catch four passes with 70 yards against Utah State.
“It was great to have him back for the first time,” Addazio said. “He’s by no means 100 percent.”
The Rams will try to take down Boise State for the first time in program history on Saturday. The closest CSU came was in 2017 when the Rams led by 25 points but lost 59-52 in overtime.
“Of course the players need to know we haven't done it,” Addazio said. “It would be something that's a great accomplishment, but respect how hard that's going to be, because there's a reason that hasn't happened."
This may be as good of a chance the Rams have to make it happen. Both teams are 3-4, but the Broncos are coming off a bye after losing to Air Force. Like Utah State, the Broncos offense relies heavily on their areal attack. Boise State averages 278.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the nation.
The Rams' defense is better against the run than the pass but has had an interception in each of the past four games. Senior DE Scott Patchan is ninth in the nation with seven sacks, 1.5 away from the leader.