DENVER - Each member of the Denver Nuggets had reason to celebrate after the franchise secured its first Northwest Division crown since 2010 with Friday night’s 119-110 win over Portland at the Pepsi Center, but only Gary Harris is thinking about another title this weekend.
On a roster featuring 15 guys who played college ball, including three at Kentucky (Jamal Murray, Trey Lyles and Jarred Vanderbilt) and one at Duke (Mason Plumlee), only Harris' Michigan State, where played for two seasons, is in Saturday’s Final Four. He has plans to watch his former coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans take on Texas Tech once the Nuggets get to Portland ahead of Sunday’s game.
“Hopefully they get this win, man,” Harris said. “When we get to Portland, I’m going to watch as soon as we get in.”
That might irritate Plumlee, who watched his top-seeded Blue Devils fall to the Spartans by a point, 68-67, on Sunday, losing a friendly wager with Harris in the process.
“I prefer not to disclose the (terms), but Mason’s a man of his word,” Harris said. “So I know he’s going to honor the bet.”
There’s been plenty for Harris to celebrate of late, but Friday night was work. Harris started the night matched up with Portland’s star, Damian Lillard. Lillard averages 26 points per game and can be unstoppable once he gets going, but he scored his first points Friday with 6.2 seconds left in the first half.
“You just want to make stuff difficult for him,” Harris said. “He’s going to get his points, but you’ve got to make him work for everything he gets.”
Lillard needed just 13 seconds of the second half to score his second bucket and added six more points in a big quarter that saw the Trail Blazers take an 87-84 lead to the fourth.
Lillard finished with 14 points, eight of which came from the free throw line. Harris got some help from Torrey Craig, who came off the bench to score 18 points. Craig's second 3-pointer secured the division title, and he guarded Lillard late.
“Anytime you can hold Damian Lillard to 3 of 14 from the field and 0 of 6 from 3, that means that Gary and Torrey are doing a great job,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He missed some open looks, but I thought Gary and Torrey, that tandem was phenomenal in terms of guarding him.”
Craig scored 11 of those points as the Nuggets won the fourth quarter 35-23.
It was Paul Millsap who got the Nuggets offense going early. At the half, Millsap was a perfect 5-5 from the field and hit 6-7 free throws for 16 of his game-high 25 points. Enes Kanter led Portland with 24, while Rodney Hood added 17.
“Paul had a phenomenal game,” Malone said. “His best game in the last week to 10 days.”
Murray, who saw his Wildcats lose to Auburn earlier in Sunday’s Elite Eight action, finished with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Nikola Jokic added 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
“We’ve got multiple guys who can score the basketball and get going,” Millsap said. “Our main thing is to sacrifice. A lot of guys have sacrificed on this team. That’s what it’s all about.”
Harris’ offense wasn’t quite there, as he missed eight of his nine shots from the field and finished with six points, but his defense was crucial in making Friday a night to celebrate.
"Never worry about Gary defensively," Malone said before Friday's game. "Offensively, I just want him to go out there … I thought he was a lot more aggressive last game, attacking the basket in the open court, putting pressure on the rim - not just settling."
The Nuggets will have home court advantage to start the playoffs after winning a division Malone described as the toughest in the league.
“Everything we’ve been through and see us become division champs, especially in a division where we have four teams going to the playoffs, is huge,” Harris said. “It just shows all the hard work and dedication we put in to get to this point.”
Some of Harris’ hard work came at Michigan State, something that’s given him bragging rights as the Nuggets prepare for their own postseason.
“I won a little bet with Mase,” Harris said. “And everybody else ... nobody (left) in the tournament, you know what I’m saying. They really can’t say much.”