DENVER — Garrett Hampson, a regular starter for most of the season, got taken out of the spot lineup as he struggled at the plate.
Even his bunting — a rare skill set that, coupled with his speed, gives him an edge — wasn’t working. So, frustrated with his performance, he hit the field early for batting practice. He even spent extra time practicing his signature bunt.
On Tuesday, he had two hits, including a bunt. But it was on Wednesday that his work showed through, when he went 4 for 5 with two singles and two doubles. The four hits is tied for his career-high — he also had four hits on Aug. 12, 2020.
The Rockies had 16 total hits, with every position player pitching in with at least one as the Rockies defeated the Rangers 11-6 to complete the series sweep. This was the Rockies fourth win in a row, tied for their longest winning streak of the season, and sixth straight at home.
Austin Gomber went six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. His changeup, which he re-developed during the COVID-19 shutdown last year, was his most used pitch. But he threw all four of his pitches, and he didn’t allow any walks for the third time this season. Gomber’s ERA is now 4.12, down from a high of 6.35 earlier this month.
Raimel Tapia, Charlie Blackmon and Joshua Fuentes all also had multi-hit games. Tapia and Blackmon each had three, while Fuentes had two. Brendan Rodgers had a double and three RBI’s.
Ryan McMahon did not play on Thursday because of a minor groin tightness. It is not believed to be serious, and he was due a day off anyways.