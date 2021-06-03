DENVER — Garrett Hampson has always been versatile in the field. Now, he's showing he can adapt at the plate too.
Hampson, who plays center field in addition to second base and occasionally shortstop, has been in a hitting slump. He had just one hit in seven games, until he broke out for two on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. Even his bunting — a rare skill set that, coupled with his speed, gives him an edge — wasn’t working for him during his slump.
Earlier in his career, Hampson said he would have dived into video and broken down his mechanics. Now, in his third full-time season with the Rockies, Hampson is aiming to keep his approach simple.
So far, it's paid off for him. On Tuesday, he had two hits, including a bunt. But it was on Wednesday that his work showed through, when he went 4 for 5 with two singles and two doubles. The four hits is tied for his career-high — he also had four hits on Aug. 12, 2020. His performance helped the Rockies defeat the Rangers 11-6 to complete the series sweep.
"I think this year is about rocking with what I’ve got and trying to have a good approach and be on time," Hampson said. "There are going to be adjustments, everyone is going to feel different week to week, month to month. It's a long season. It's just a matter of getting back to feeling good in the box."
His fielding has also improved, especially at center field. He made a great catch on Thursday, where he ran straight to the ball without hesitating or needing to loop around.
"I've gotten more comfortable and more efficient with my routes," he said. "I'm getting to the point where I can read quicker off the bat to really get after it."
The Rockies had 16 total hits, with every position player pitching in. This was the Rockies fourth win in a row, tied for their longest winning streak of the season, and sixth straight at home. Raimel Tapia, Charlie Blackmon and Joshua Fuentes all also had multi-hit games. Tapia and Blackmon each had three, while Fuentes had two. Brendan Rodgers had a double and three RBI’s.
Austin Gomber was on the mound after he and Jon Gray switched spots in the rotation to break up Gomber and Kyle Freeland — the two left-handed starters. Gomber has been fighting an intensional bug the last three days, and was sent home early on Wednesday. Manager Bud Black said he was concerned that Gomber wouldn't be able to make his start, but Gomber felt well enough to pitch six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He threw 78 pitches, but said he was running low and felt like he threw a lot more.
"I'm really proud of the effort," Black said. "When you go out there and aren't feeling 100 percent physically and throw six goose eggs, it was impressive."
Gomber's changeup, a pitch he stopped throwing after college but re-developed during the COVID-19 shutdown last year, was his most used pitch. He mixed up all four of his pitches, and he didn’t allow any walks for the third time this season. Gomber’s ERA is now 4.12, down from a high of 6.35 earlier this month.
"It's just continuing to evolve for me," Gomber said about his changeup. "It's pretty clear that when my performance turned around this year, it coincided with when I throw the changeup more. I have a lot of confidence in it right now."
Ryan McMahon did not play on Thursday because of a minor groin tightness. It is not believed to be serious, and he is not expected to need a stint on the injured list.