DENVER — Yency Almonte felt like the Rockies’ hitters needed some new mojo. So he devised a potion to help them heat up.
He gathered a bunch of bats, and wrapped them together in athletic tape. Then he added some hot sauce and ointment to complete the recipe.
Maybe it was the spell, or perhaps, as has been the case all season, just good old-fashioned home-field advantage. Either way, after getting swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee last weekend, the Rockies rebounded to win all three against the Pirates, including 6-2 on Wednesday.
This series is good momentum for the Rockies, who have to face Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals for a four-game series starting Thursday. At the halfway point of the season, the Rockies are 34-47, including 28-16 at home. On the road, they are an MLB-worst 6-31, including 1-4 on their last road trip.
But at Coors, the Rockies are riding the good juju. One of those players who needed a little extra good energy was Garrett Hampson, who didn’t have any hits on the last road trip. He had four Wednesday, tying a career high. He added two RBIs.
Every player in the lineup except Joshua Fuentes had a hit, as the offense finished with 12 total. Brendan Rodgers had two hits, his ninth multihit game since he came off the injury list in May. He didn’t need any of that extra help from Almonte, he’s been hot since he hit his first home run earlier this month. But, of course, extra vibes can’t hurt. CJ Cron also hit a home run, his 11th of the season.
Jon Gray wasn’t his best Wednesday, but still allowed only two runs. This was only his second start since coming back from the injury list, and his command was slightly off. He walked four, and struck out five. The bullpen, for the third day in a row, didn’t allow any runs.