Garett Bolles isn't going anywhere.
The Broncos starting left tackle, who is primed to make a Pro Bowl appearance this season, agreed to a four-year extension to stay in Denver, the organization announced Saturday. Bolles spoke with the media Tuesday, saying "This is a great organization. I love Denver. I love the fans here. I love everything about being here."
According to 9News' Mike Klis, Bolles will be the fourth-highest-paid offensive tackle in the league with a four-year, $17 million deal.
Bolles has had quite the turnaround from a season ago, when fans, media and even general manager John Elway publicly criticized him, which is why the Broncos didn't pick up his fifth-year option heading into this season. Now, a year later, he's rated as the best left tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
"I know you all kicked me in the butt over the years, but that's just something that I took and was for me to change, and if it wasn't for me to change, I know I wouldn’t be where I'm at," Bolles said. "I took that very seriously and I took it into this offseason. I fixed the things I did (wrong) and this is me, and I'm not going anywhere.”