The longest-run race in Colorado Springs is taking a year off.
The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K run, which would’ve celebrated its 45th race in June, will not be run this summer. Pikes Peak Marathon Inc. president Ron Ilgen, race director Tim Bergsten and registrar John Garner made the announcement via email Saturday morning to registered participants.
“After careful consideration, we are sad to announce that the 2020 Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K run will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the email reads.
“... We did consider rescheduling the event for later this year; however, we quickly determined that it would be a poor practice to compete with many of the established local races during the September and October months.”
The release also states those who signed up will be refunded the full amount, though it might take a few days to process, while donations will be split among the high schools who were going to participate in the aid station challenge.
“This is a disappointment for all of us of course,” Ilgen wrote in a separate email. “The Garden (of the Gods) 10 Mile is the oldest running race in Colorado Springs proper.”
There were no announced changes to the Barr Trail Mountain Run, scheduled for July 19, or the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon — the other legs of the Garden to Peak Challenge, which was formerly known as the Triple Crown of Running.
The Garden of the Gods race plans to return next year.
“We are all in this together, and together we will get through it,” the group wrote.
“Thank you for your continued patience, understanding, and support. We hope to see you in 2021!”