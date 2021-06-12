After a year off because of COVID-19, the Garden of the Gods Race is back. And bigger.
The annual race will add a 10K trail run to its normal slate of 10-mile and 10K road races when it restarts Sunday morning.
“We’ve envisioned it for a while,” race director Michael Phan said. “This year we talked it through with the city and they let us put this race on.”
The trail run will start at the same location as the road races off Gateway Road in Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site and veer to the west through trails and follow previously existed trails that will be manned by marshals to keep runners on the correct paths. Phan said the trail is “pretty straightforward” and easy to follow, as multiple options were considered and the one they selected made the most sense.
Race organizers opened 200 spots for the inaugural running of the trail run, and they’ll have those filled as 1,400 runners in total will participate Sunday, with the 10-mile race starting at 7 a.m., the trail race going at 7:15 and the 10K gun at 7:30.
The Garden of the Gods Race, along with the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, is part of the Garden to Peak Challenge, previously known as the Triple Crown of Running. The hope is that built-in prestige will vault the trail run to lofty status among runs of its kind.
“We’re hoping to eventually be a premier race here in town,” Phan said.
A year after the pandemic shut down the Garden of the Gods Race (along with the Pikes Peak Ascent), there should be no such issues this year. Phan said precautions will be taken, but there are no guidelines handed down by the county for the outdoor event.