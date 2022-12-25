What happened: The Nuggets led by as many as 15 in the first quarter, but the Suns answered with a 21-2 run that stretched from the final four minutes of the first quarter into the opening minutes of the second. That run helped the Suns take a 57-51 lead to halftime.
Phoenix stretched the lead to 11 after the first two possessions of the third quarter, but Nikola Jokic took over in the final minutes of the quarter and cut Phoenix’s lead to three to start the fourth. Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including a driving dunk in the final minute to force overtime. Murray had a look at a game-winner, but Mikal Bridges defended the play well and blocked his shot.
The Nuggets scored eight straight to take a six-point lead with 2:30 left only for Phoenix to answer with an 8-3 spurt. A late poster dunk from Aaron Gordon paved the way to victory.
What went right: Denver’s two best players to start the season looked the part. Jokic was an assist shy of a triple-double when the third quarter ended and finished with 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his league-leading seventh triple-double of the season. Aaron Gordon played the role of secondary scorer well, posting 28 points and 13 rebounds.
What went wrong: It was another underwhelming performance from Denver’s bench. Bruce Brown led the bench with five points, while Christian Braun and Bones Hyland managed just three apiece. Phoenix finished the game with a 58-11 advantage in bench points, led by Landry Shamet’s 31-point game.
Highlight of the night: Those unable to stay awake for the duration of the game got their fill of Gordon’s dunks in the first half, but he saved his best for last. With the Nuggets up one in the final minute of overtime, Gordon grabbed his 12th rebound and dribbled up the right side of the court. He had Jokic to his left but opted to elevate over Landry Shamet for a dunk. The immediate celebration was halted by a charge call, but a review rewarded Gordon a three-point play that put the Nuggets up three with 24 seconds left.
On deck: After spending Christmas at home, the Nuggets head to Sacramento for two games in as many days against the surprising Kings, starting Tuesday.