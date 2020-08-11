DENVER — Just in time for the good stuff, Avalanche and Nuggets fans will be able to watch their favorite teams on TV.
There's also a streaming option in the works, according to Altitude Sports.
Altitude on Tuesday announced it has waived exclusive broadcast rights to Avs and Nuggets games for the NHL and NBA postseasons. A spokesperson from Kroenke Sports and Entertainment confirmed the games will be available to all cable subscribers, including those with Comcast and DISH Network, in the Colorado Springs area.
Avalanche fans will be able to watch their squad on NBC-SN, NHL Network or CNBC, in addition to Altitude TV. The Avs open a first-round series against the Arizona Coyotes at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nuggets fans can watch their squad on TNT or ESPN, in addition to Altitude. The NBA playoffs are scheduled to start Monday.
The games will also be available through Charter Cable and DIRECTV, the network said.
The Avs are the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The Nuggets have the seventh-best odds to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Wait, there's more good news: Altitude is "actively pursuing Over-The-Top (O.T.T.) streaming distribution deals that would expand and augment Altitude's coverage," the network said in a press release. Altitude previously had said a streaming option was not financially sustainable.
Altitude has been in a standoff with Comcast and DISH Network since the beginning of the Avs' and Nuggets' respective seasons, and subscribers to those cable providers have been unable to view their games. Finally, supporters can watch their teams — in time for the playoffs — regardless of their cable provider.
"Our fans have been ignored and dismissed by both Comcast and DISH Network by continuing to black out their hometown network," Altitude president Matt Hutchings said. "We have never wanted our fans to miss a minute of action during Nuggets and Avalanche playoff runs."