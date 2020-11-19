Air Force’s questions at quarterback are still there. The defense remains severely shorthanded. The tailback position has no clearly defined starter.
However, as the season picks back up on Friday, the story isn’t so much the finer details of the team and its roster dilemmas but rather that there will be a game in the first place.
The Falcons are set to kick off against New Mexico at 7:40 p.m. at Falcon Stadium, 20 days after their last contest. They also had 21 days between games No. 1 and 2.
“We definitely want to play games,” defensive lineman Michael Purcell said. “It’s tough practicing without any clear goal.”
The Falcons prepared to face Army on Nov. 7, only to have that game called off because of a COVID-19 spike on the day they were to fly to New York. Then the focus turned to Wyoming for about 48 hours until that game was canceled.
Hopefully, coach Troy Calhoun said, “we’ll never have to experience that again, where you get ready for three teams within four days.”
Barring any last-minute changes, it’s finally game on.
These are teams operating under weird situations. New Mexico has a new coach – former Lobos punter Danny Gonzalez – and has moved its team to Las Vegas because of COVID-19 restrictions at home.
Air Force (1-2, 0-2 Mountain West) has played three games dating back to the Oct. 3 opener and for the past two weeks has had its players, along with assistant Jonathan Himebauch, living in a hotel. Himebauch’s family is still in Reno, Nev., during his first season on the Falcons’ staff as tight ends coach.
The Lobos are three games into installing new systems on offense and defense and have questions at quarterback after sophomore Trae Hall adequately stepped in for injured starter Tevaka Tuioti in a 27-20 loss to Nevada last week. Tuioti was out for that game with a concussion and New Mexico hasn’t announced a starter for this week.
The Falcons also have questions at quarterback, as Haaziq Daniels has started all three games but did not return in the Oct. 31 loss to Boise State after leaving with an injury despite television reports that he was available. Daniels, Warren Bryan and freshman Ben Brittain are all listed on the depth chart. No quarterback has yet ignited Air Force’s passing attack, though this week the more reasonable goal might simply be crisp execution of center-to-quarterback exchanges and option pitches given the long layoff. The team is without tailback Kaden Remsberg, presumably placing slot receiver Brandon Lewis back into the role of primary ballcarrier on the edge. And the Air Force defense, which saw most of the projected starters leave the academy for the semester, has lost three inside linebackers to injuries.
This matchup has been remarkably close, with the teams splitting the past eight matchups. But now New Mexico has traded its option-based offense for one with more throwing/running balance, while the Lobos’ defense the Falcons have traditionally shredded has been replaced by a 3-3-5 look employed by new defensive coordinator Rocky Long, whose defenses while he was the head coach at San Diego State largely slowed Air Force.
So, there’s a lot going on. But, most importantly, there’s something going on. Probably.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Air Force left guard Nolan Laufenberg said. “We have that mindset right now that we’re going to play, and I think everyone’s excited about that.”