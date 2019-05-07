Thanks to a 116-112 victory over the Portland Trailblazers in the fourth game of their divisional semifinal series, the Denver Nuggets will return home for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.
The teams will tip-off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.
Although the Nuggets have qualified for the playoffs 23 times in their 43 NBA seasons, they have played a fifth game of a seven game series tied at 2 only three times. Denver has lost all three.
Most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Nuggets 104-94 in the fifth game of the 2008-09 Western Conference finals. Before that, Denver suffered Game 5 losses to the Dallas Mavericks (110-106) in 1987-88 and to the Houston Rockets (126-99) in 1984-85. In each case, the Nuggets went on to lose Game 6 as well.
The Nuggets aren't alone in finding the fifth game of a seven-game series decisive. According to Bleacher Report, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series on 21 of the previous 25 occurrences (prior to this season).
In Denver's favor is that the home team won 20 of those 25 Game 5s.
Denver has played a deciding fifth game (in a 5-game series) three times, winning two.