The NFL regular season has concluded, but that does not mean the action has stopped for NFL betting. The playoffs are deeper this season, with six games in the “Super Wild Card” weekend. With three games Saturday and three Sunday, there is quite the betting slate for NFL bettors. Playoff games are fun to wager on, as the spreads are almost always close. When the spreads are close, information is of utmost importance to help gain an edge when it comes to wagering on sides, totals, or props.
Let’s take a look at three facts to know before betting on this weekend’s NFL games.
The Cleveland Browns may be short-handed due to COVID-19 protocols
This is the biggest story of the week, and it may have the biggest impact on any of the six NFL playoff games. So far, the Browns have 14 members of the organization who have either tested positive or have been in close contact with the virus. This could greatly impact who is available for Sunday’s games, depending on the rest of the week’s tests and exposure.
This includes star lineman Joel Bitonio, cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Malcolm Smith and coach Kevin Stefanski. The line has already moved in the Steelers' favor at -5.5, and could continue to move in that direction. Keep an eye on this line movement and who is able to play Sunday night, to gain an edge in the betting market.
Both Rams/Seahawks games went under in 2020
On Saturday afternoon, the Rams and Seahawks will face off for the third time this season. In their first two meetings, both games went under the betting total. In Week 10, the Rams won 23-16 for a total of 39 points and in Week 16 the Seahawks were able to pull out a 20-9 win, but for only 29 total points. Will the under hit for the third straight time? Currently, the total is at 43 points. The biggest story will be on Rams’ QB Jared Goff’s availability, which could certainly add another wrench for anyone betting the over.
Emmanuel Sanders averages over eight targets per game without Michael Thomas
Remember our old friend Manny Sanders in Denver? He is playing well in New Orleans and is a very attractive prop bet for this weekend in the NFL playoffs. Per the FTNBets Splits tool, Sanders is averaging more than eight targets per game along with over 70 yards per contest without Michael Thomas. With Thomas, Sanders was averaging just four targets for 30 yards per game. Once Sanders’ prop line is released for this week, keep the above number in mind and be ready to take advantage of what promises to be a low line.