There are eight total games around the MLB on Monday with the first pitch of the first game taking place at 11:10 a.m. ET (thanks to the Red Sox having their annual Patriots Day game), giving us a plethora of betting opportunities.
The difference in baseball compared to other sports is how the spreads (run lines) are measured. Unlike in other sports where the size of a spread can vary, baseball’s spreads are defaulted to 1.5 runs, with the odds being juiced one way or another. This makes targeting games before all of the odds are up a bit easier, especially for the sake of these articles.
Below are two of my favorite bets for Monday around the MLB.
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels
The picks: Rangers +1.5 (good until -130)
The Angels are a risky team to bet against and as a fan, it’s hard to root against Shohei Ohtani, but that’s just how bad Jose Quintana has been through his first two starts. He’s been deteriorating for the last few seasons and his 50% hard-hit rate so far this season matches his number from the 2020 season. The bigger issue is that only 5.6% of batted balls off him have been considered soft contact and his 5.21 SIERA (quantifies performance by trying to eliminate factors the pitcher can't control, and considers balls in play and adjusts for type of ball) indicates that his early season struggles may be here to stay.
The Rangers are not an offense that I trust enough to necessarily shell him en route to a win, but getting them at reasonable odds to keep this game within a run is a bet that I’m willing to take.
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals
The picks: Cardinals -1.5 (good at plus-money)
The theme of pitching being the focal point of the bets continues, as I will continue to back the Cardinals any time Jack Flaherty takes the mound. His opening day dud feels like a distant memory, as he’s allowed only one run and four hits over his last 11 innings while posting a 12:4 K:BB rate over that span. His last start also came against this same Nationals team, resulting in a 14-3 win. Given the offense’s ability to clearly rack up runs in a hurry, that bodes well for the -1.5-run spread.
Their opponent, Joe Ross, has been downright stellar to start the season, but his .214 BABIP (a player's batting average exclusively on balls hit into field of play) is sure to return to normal levels from its currently unsustainable level. This money line is in play here if it opens up at anything better than -140, but the plus-money on the spread is a value worth taking.