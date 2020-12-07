Week 13 is in the books as playoff races intensify. The "Sunday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos featured a Chiefs team trying to catch the Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, as Pittsburgh leads them by one game.
While the Chiefs won the game, the Broncos easily covered +13.5, losing by just six, but the game itself featured some terrible beats. Tyreek Hill’s first touchdown (+500) anytime touchdown (-110) and reception prop (73.5) were all lost due to the Chiefs not challenging a clear touchdown reception of 50-plus yards.
Both DraftKings and FanDuel had a promotion after the game to pay out Hill touchdown wagers. While the play didn’t go the Chiefs way, they did control the game until they got in the red zone, where they simply could not score. Carrying over from the previous week, the league's best offense failed to score a touchdown on six straight red-zone possessions, a feat only the Jets and Giants had “accomplished” this year.
While bettors had a bad beat on the Hill bet, no bettor had a rougher outcome than those holding a Jets money line (+300) ticket. The Raiders were trailing the winless Jets with just 13 seconds to go, when Derek Carr completed a 46-yard bomb to Henry Ruggs to win the game. The Jets called a Cover-0 blitz where they left 4.58-second speed in the 40-yard dash Lamar Jackson isolated on Ruggs, who just might be the fastest man in football. The call was so bad, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was relieved of his duties the next day.
While those betting on the AFC West had crazy sweats and bad beats, there was no drama when the Patriots traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Bill Belichick has dominated rookie quarterbacks in his career and this game was no different, as the Patriots, who were one-point underdogs, finished with a 45-0 victory. It was the biggest margin of victory this year and the biggest since the Ravens destroyed the Dolphins 59-10 last season.