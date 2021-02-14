After a loaded nine-game NBA slate Sunday, we’re headed right back to the well with a seven-game Monday slate.
As always, my top two early bets to target are listed below, accompanied by the respective book where you can find the odds listed.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (Money line, -108, FanDuel Sportsbook)
Sure, the Warriors were just run off the court by the Nets, but it’s hard to entirely hold that against them given the historic pace that the Nets’ offense is on and while the Cavs present a bit more of a difficult matchup defensively, this seems like a game that the Warriors should win.
There are two keys to this game for the Warriors:
Stephen Curry, who’s been playing like a god among men as of late, averaging 36.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the month of February, and whether or not he can bounce back after a rather down game against the Nets.
Draymond Green at the center position. In the absence of James Wiseman and Kevon Looney, Green has been starting at the five and the Warriors have been pushing the pace with a ton of small ball. If they can continue this trend, it has the potential to run Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen off the court, which could leave the Cavs much more vulnerable on the defensive end.
The Warriors are favored by half a point at -110 odds, making the -108 money line a better value to jump on, especially with it being the second half of a back-to-back for the Cavs.
Philadelphia 76ers (+6.5) at Utah Jazz (-110, FanDuel Sportsbook)
The Utah Jazz are scorching and are easily the hottest team in basketball, but the 6.5-point spread against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a legitimate MVP candidate in Joel Embiid feels a bit generous.
Embiid, who has scored 33 or more raw points in five of his last six games, hasn’t played against the Jazz since December 2019, making this a rather fresh matchup to attack. While Rudy Gobert may cause problems for Embiid, the Sixers have a handful of capable scorers who can shoulder the load in that scenario. The potential absence of Mike Conley will also be a deterrent for Jazz bettors, as this would solidify Ben Simmons matching up against Donovan Mitchell throughout the game, since Simmons was an all-defensive first-team player in 2019-20.
While I am not 100% confident in taking the Sixers to win, given how hot the Jazz are running, getting them at anything better than +3.5 feels like a gift, giving this spread a bit of cushion.