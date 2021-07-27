With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics taking place this week, the PGA Tour will be serving its version of a “bye week” on the schedule. The event will feature 20 of the OWGR top 50 golfers, with a total of 35 countries being represented. There were a few late drop-outs due to positive COVID-19 tests, which included Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.
Unlike most weeks on the PGA Tour, we don’t have to worry about a cut line. All 60 golfers will play 72 holes, regardless of how they score. Whereas a typical tour event features a 36-hole cut, where only about half of the field plays the weekend.
The course for this week’s Olympics is Kasumigaseki Country Club (East). It’s a par 71 that will play just over 7,400 yards. Being in Japan, there are few golfers with course experience, which leaves us very little data on how it is going to play. However, Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, is the only golfer in the field with any type of history here (being in his homeland). With all things considered, let's get to the picks!
Justin Thomas (+1100) DraftKings Sportsbook
When it comes to no-cut events, there are not many golfers who have had more success than Justin Thomas. Over the course of his career, he’s had eight wins in these types of events. His most recent win at a no-cut event was last August, where he won the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational by three strokes.
This week in Tokyo will be Thomas’ third straight event overseas. He played the Scottish Open and the Open Championship as his past two events. In his T40 finish at the Open Championship, Thomas ranked 16th in the field in ball striking. Having a schedule mapped out like this makes it a whole lot easier for a golfer when it comes to international travel. Thomas already picked up a win earlier this season at the Players Championship in March. Since then, he has just one top-10 finish, but will look to get back on track this week in Tokyo.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3700) FanDuel Sportsbook
In terms of value, it doesn’t get much better than this. Bezuidenhout is (+2,800) over on DraftKings Sportsbook this week, and almost 10 points longer here on FanDuel. The smaller field and no-cut format makes this number very hard to pass up.
Bezuidenhout has been extremely consistent over the course of the year and hasn’t missed a cut worldwide since October 2020. Since then, he’s picked up a pair of wins on the European Tour and had a solo seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His approach game has been trending in the right direction as well. The 46th-ranked golfer in the world is headed to Tokyo this week to make a splash.