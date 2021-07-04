The hangover MLB slate from July 4 is a healthy one Monday, as there are 11 games around the league and a heap of betting opportunities.
The difference in baseball compared to other sports is how the spreads (run lines) are measured. Unlike in other sports where the size of a spread can vary, baseball’s spreads are defaulted to 1.5 runs, with the odds being juiced one way or another. This makes targeting games before all of the odds are up a bit easier.
Below are my favorite two bets for Monday.
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets The pick: Brewers -1.5 (+100, BetMGM)
The Brewers bats were finally held in check Sunday, as they dropped a 2-0 loss to the Pirates after winning 11 straight. Even after the dud, I have every intention of going right back to the well. They’ve scored 8.33 runs per game over their last three games and have scored at least five runs in nine of their last 12 games. The offense clearly hasn’t been an issue and the fact that Brandon Woodruff (1.87 ERA, 31.1% strikeout rate this season) is taking the mound instills confidence that the Mets will be held in check. Getting -1.5 at even odds is a fantastic value on this slate.
Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres
The pick: Padres -1.5 (good until -110)
While the Padres have been a disappointing offense relative to their expectations for the majority of the season, their 4.54 runs per game still rank in the top half of MLB despite scoring only three runs per game over their last three games. The appeal to taking their run-line here is the matchup with Jon Lester. On the season, he’s allowing a .291 opponent batting average (second-worst mark of his 16-year career), with the lowest strikeout rate (15.3%) of his career. Against an offense that makes a pitcher pay for allowing contact, I’m willing to bank on runs coming in bunches for the Padres on Monday.