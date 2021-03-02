With the NBA All Star break nearing, there are just two slates of basketball remaining before the league splits for a week. For Wednesday’s schedule in the NBA, there are 10 games to choose from, including some marquee matchups such as the Jazz/Sixers, Warriors/Blazers and what promises to be a fun one in Bulls/Pelicans. With attractive games across the board, it makes for a fun night of NBA sports betting.
Let’s take a look at two best bets for the final Wednesday before the break.
Gobert vs. Embiid, bet the under in Philly?
The Jazz and Rockets game is an interesting one Wednesday, as it will have two of the best defensive centers in the NBA, but on polar opposite teams. The Utah Jazz shoot 42.8 3-pointers per game, one of the highest in NBA history. The Sixers take just 29.2 per game, 28th in the NBA. Utah plays at a slower pace, while the Sixers are fast-paced. Something has to give, but with Philadelphia’s focus on the paint and the mid-range, betting on the under in this game as they are likely to play to Utah’s pace is attractive, especially considering what the total is likely to open at.
Expect to see the total hover around 231 or higher, as the first contest was 134-123 Utah, but that game was played without Joel Embiid while Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson combined for 82 points. The under has some value in this one.
James Harden plots revenge vs. Houston
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Houston to face the Rockets. Of course, the storyline will surround Harden returning to Houston, but from a betting perspective there are other reasons to wager on Harden props. With Kevin Durant out, Harden’s props are expected to be massive. But will they still be underpriced?
Per the FTNBets NBA splits tool, Harden is averaging 26 points, 10 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per contest with Durant off the floor. In the last two weeks however, Harden has averaged 28 points per game, but under 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds per contest. It can be expected that Harden’s secondary stat props will be heavily skewed toward the over against Houston, but the under has value as the Nets will be heavily favored. It is likely to find plus money for the Harden assist and rebound props, so the under is valued there. In addition, if his points prop is below 29, that is the over worth taking.