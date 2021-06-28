For the first time in two years, we have grass-court tennis at Wimbledon! After a rainy Day 1, hopefully Mother Nature eases up a bit to allow most of the Day 2 schedule to compete. Wimbledon is one of the most exciting events of the year due to its history and being the only major grass-court event of the year. Today, we are going to go over a pair of intriguing bets for Day 2 of Wimbledon.
Mikael Ymer ML (-102, FanDuel) vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
We begin with men’s play, and some of you may recognize one of the names in Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman is a former top-five player and Australian Open finalist, as well as a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist. However, Tsonga has regressed over the last few years due to numerous injuries, and has yet to find any level since returning from his latest absence, sporting a 1-7 record in 2021.
His latest loss came against Egor Gerasimov on the Eastbourne grass courts. Gerasimov had lost eight of his previous nine matches overall, with his only win also coming against Tsonga during the clay-court swing. Ymer doesn’t have the strongest grass-court track record, lacking a main draw win at ATP tour level, but he’s a former Wimbledon Junior finalist back in 2015, where he lost to American Reilly Opelka, so he does have some success on the surface as far back as juniors. Given Tsonga’s level, I cannot back him as a money line favorite, and getting Ymer at a near plus money price holds some value as a result.
Nick Kyrgios vs. Ugo Humbert Over 39.5 Total Games (-125, DraftKings)
Our second play also comes from the men, but with this play we are going to take a look at a total. Nick Kyrgios will be playing his first match since the Australian Open, opting to remain in Australia while the pandemic continued. He had planned on making his return in Miami earlier this year, but a neck injury delayed that. He’s now fit and returning to what he has always claimed to be his favorite surface (and event).
He unfortunately has drawn Ugo Humbert, who is coming off a title in Halle earlier this month (also on grass). Both players sport strong serves, Kyrgios generally nets an ace rate north of 20%. Kyrgios is a high-energy player who feeds off a crowd, and I expect him to get up for this match, being that it is taking place at a Grand Slam. Given Kyrgios’ career 89% hold and 14% break rates on grass courts throughout his career, in addition to Humbert’s respective rates at 90.7% and 17.8% this season, breaks of serve are likely hard to come by in this matchup, and multiple tiebreaks should be in play.
They will need to play four or more sets to eclipse the 39.5 total here, but a straight-set win probability for Humbert is quite low, with the underdog Kyrgios highly unlikely to win in straight sets given his inactivity from the tour. I would expect Kyrgios at his best as the match prolongs, but they should split sets here and climb over the 39.5 games total sometime in the fourth set.