The NBA season is starting to wind down, but that doesn’t mean we are out of slates to look at for daily fantasy sports and betting purposes. Tuesday night presents six games around the league with some interesting tidbits to note for bettors out there.
For starters, assuming Andre Drummond doesn’t sit on the second leg of a back-to-back, I like him to dominate the glass here against the Hornets. Since joining the Lakers, Drummond is sporting a healthy 47% rebounding rate and, over his last three games, is averaging right around 20 rebounding opportunities per game, converting over 60% of those chances into rebounds.
And now he gets to face a weak Hornets frontcourt that is coughing up the most rebounds per game to opposing centers on the season (16.89). The total for this game also opened up at 208.5, an enticing number because it’s so low, while Charlotte has been playing at a faster pace as of late.
I also like the Phoenix Suns at -3.5 against the Miami Heat. Hopefully, Phoenix will have its key players playing limited minutes if they blow out the Rockets on Monday night, which will help them here.
But the Suns have covered the spread 65.4% of the time this season, the highest mark among any team in the NBA. Their average scoring margin of +6.9 is also the second-highest number in the league while that number jumps to +9.4 when they are playing on their home floor. Miami is a solid team, but the Suns are legitimately among the league’s elite clubs, especially at home.
Finally, despite the Jazz being such a better team, I like the under between Utah and Oklahoma City.
The Jazz will be playing their second game in as many nights and could remain short-handed in the backcourt while the Thunder are going to struggle to score points on most nights given how weak their roster is, but especially against one of the best defensive units in basketball. And if Utah dominates this game, we could see plenty of backups in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in less efficient play and fewer points.