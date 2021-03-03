There’s plenty of NHL action Thursday with 10 games on the schedule. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Buffalo Sabres +157 (DraftKings) at New York Islanders -185 (DraftKings) - 5.5
The New York Islanders are heavy favorites, but they are a strong play and you can consider them on the puck line -1.5. New York has taken all three meetings against the Sabres and have outscored them 9-3. The Sabres have only scored two goals over their past three games and have only scored more than three goals in one of their past 11 games. They’re averaging 1.72 goals per game over that span and have a league-low 1.37 goals per 60 minutes at 5v5, according to Natural Stat Trick.
The Islanders have only allowed 1.89 GA/60 at 5v5, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. They’ve held their opponents to two or fewer goals in eight of their past 12 games. A big reason why is the fact they’ve surrendered the second-fewest high-danger chances at 5v5. New York and the under is the play as the Islanders have played to the under in seven of their past nine games. Buffalo ranks 28th in scoring chances, so it will be hard-pressed to score again Thursday.
Prediction: 3-1, New York Islanders
Best Bet: New York Islanders
Prop Bet: Anders Lee OVER 2.5 SOG
Detroit Red Wings +250 (WilliamHill) at Carolina Hurricanes -263 (DraftKings) - 6
I don’t usually suggest heavy favorites like I have today, but the Hurricanes are another team you can take on the puck line (to win by two goals) and get them at +100 at DraftKings. I have a few other plays listed below that you can take on the money line like the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers, I just wanted to address the puck line.
The Hurricanes have won eight of their last 12 games and the Wings have lost 16 of their past 21 games. I normally stay away from the puck line but with Dylan Larkin sidelined, Detroit will enter this contest extremely thin down the middle of the ice. They already rank 29th in high-danger chances for at 5v5, per 60 minutes. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are No. 1 in that category.
Prediction: 5-1, Carolina
Best Bet: Carolina -1.5
Prop: Vincent Trocheck OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: Tampa Bay Lightning; Columbus Blue Jackets; Toronto Maple Leafs; Florida Panthers
Totals: PHI at PIT O 6; NYR at NJ U 5.5; WPG at MON U 6
Shot Props: Tyler Toffoli O 2.5 SOG; Kyle Connor O 2.5 SOG; Bryan Rust O 2.5 SOG; Matthew Tkachuk O 2.5 SOG