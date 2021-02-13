With the NFL season a thing of the past, Sundays belong to the NBA and golf, with some hockey mixed in, too. This Sunday features 10 NBA games and plenty of opportunities to bet and win some money. Here are a few picks that stand out to me.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
Total: 215, the pick: OVER
Yes, the Lakers are one of the best defensive teams in basketball. However, Denver most certainly is not, and the Lakers happen to be a juggernaut on offense led by MVP candidate LeBron James. I’m not saying this game is going to finish with a score of 140-130, but I do think it hits this over. Denver has hit the over 72 percent of the time this season, the highest rate in all of basketball. This game finished with a total of 207 the first time these teams met. Nikola Jokic had arguably his worst game of the season in that one, while Michael Porter Jr., who had just come off the COVID list, played a mere 20 minutes. His presence will help the game hit the over because he’s very skilled offensively and a liability on the defensive side of the ball.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons
Total: 222: the pick: OVER
I’m going with the over again here. The Pelicans are still playing at a slower pace than I think we’d all like to see, but they’re picking it up a little bit as of late. They also have Zion Williamson, who is scoring at a ridiculous rate in his sophomore campaign. He is sporting an awesome 65.1 percent true shooting percentage, the 14th-best mark in basketball. The Pelicans' offense has been great as of late, shooting over 50 percent from the field in six consecutive games. However, they are also allowing a gaudy 124.3 points per game over their last three outings, the second-most in the league. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have gone over in 68 percent of their games this season, the third-highest rate in the league.
Kristaps Porzingis points scored vs Portland Trail Blazers
The line: 21.5, the pick: OVER
Porzingis and Luka Doncic just torched the Pelicans on Friday night, scoring 36 and 46 points, respectively. Now, against another weak defense, Porzingis’ points line opens up at 21.5, a number I definitely am looking to attack. Porzingis has scored at least 24 points in four of his last seven games, and he faces a Portland team that is coughing up 25.4 points per game to opposing centers this season, good for the second-most in basketball. Portland is also allowing 1.13 points per possession to opposing spot-up shooters on the year, the second-most in the league, while also allowing the third-worst field-goal percentage off the play type (42.6 percent).