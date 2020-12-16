Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s upcoming NFL slate. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. With Chargers/Raiders on tap Thursday night, here are three picks to stuff your stocking:
Total: OVER 53 (-110, DraftKings) — The Chargers and Raiders suffer from a similar defensive allergy. Frankly, there isn’t enough Claritin in the world to reduce the symptoms. L.A. is more respectable versus the pass, but inadequacies exist for each up front. Both franchises feature spongy run defenses. Each has yielded at least 4.82 yards per carry and 133 total yards per game and double-figure TD outputs to the RB position alone. Identical to the first matchup between these two squads Week 9, a game that finished 31-26, crooked numbers are sure to decorate the scoreboard, a common occurrence for both teams. LA has crushed the over in five of eight contests. Better yet, Vegas has hit the over in seven of eight. Points should be plentiful.
Player Prop 1: Austin Ekeler OVER 5.5 receptions (-110, William Hill) — Holy Zeus’ chiseled abs! This is an extraordinary value, one worthy of a Peter Gabriel “Sledgehammer” sounder. Since returning from a hamstring injury, the pride of Western State in Gunnison has delivered on all fronts. In his past three contests he has averaged 114.3 total yards per game, amassed 3.41 yards after contact per attempt, forced a missed tackle on 21.3% of his touches and, best of all, lured 34 targets hauling in 24 receptions. He’s sure to explode under the prime-time lights as Vegas has surrendered 5.6 receptions and 42.8 receiving yards per game to rushers. Jump all over this one before the line gets juiced up. When the dust settles, he could easily finish with 7-9 receptions in a contest with abundant shootout appeal.
Player Prop 2: Nelson Agholor OVER 47.5 receiving yards (-110, William Hill) — Once a social media sensation for all of the wrong reasons after a random Philadelphia man who saved a child from a burning building remarked he thankfully didn’t have the hands of Agholor, the receiver has come a long way from his Eagles days. Developing into a reliable field stretcher, he ranks top-15 in yards per catch, average depth per target and yards per target. Six times he’s eclipsed the 50-yard mark in a game, including slashing a 2-55-1 line in the first matchup. With Henry Ruggs on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, his odds of at least duplicating the initial effort are significant. His projected primary assignment, CB Casey Hayward, has allowed a 103.5 passer rating and 1.27 yards per snap. In the end, a 4-5 catch, 60-plus yard final line is buyable.
Last week’s record: 1-2 ATS