There are 13 games around the diamond for Thursday, so there’s plenty of action on the MLB board. The day begins with five afternoon games with first pitch at 11:05 a.m.
Below you’ll see a breakdown of the game, including a pick and a couple of shot props to consider.
Los Angeles Angels +150 (WilliamHill) at New York Yankees -161 (WilliamHill) - 10
The Angels and the Yankees wrap up a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Griffin Canning (5-4, 4.95 ERA) gets the ball for the Angels while New York counters with Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 4.06). There were 24 runs scored through the first two games of this series and with a game total of 10, Vegas thinks it’s a trend that will continue.
It’s probably fair to expect offense, as Canning enters with a 41 fly ball% (43% career), which has led to 12 home runs in his 60 innings. Montgomery has only surrendered nine homers in 82.2 innings, but he checks in with a 37 FB% (39% career). The lefty has coughed up at least three runs in four of his past six starts, and he’s served up three bombs over that span. Canning has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight road starts, but he’s walked at least two batters in 10 straight starts and has allowed at least one home run in nine of his 12 starts.
The over 10 runs is a strong play but consider the underdog Angels, as they’re rocking a top 10 AVG, wOBA, ISO (third-best), wRC+ (fourth-best), SLG, OPS and OBP against left-handed pitchers. They’ve won 14 of their past 22 games heading into Wednesday while the Yankees have lost 19 of 32.
Prediction: 6-5, Los Angeles
Best Bet: OVER 10
Props: Anthony Rendon Over 1.5 Total Bases & Aaron Judge HR Prop
St. Louis Cardinals -130 (WilliamHill) at Colorado Rockies +120 (WilliamHill) - 11.5
The Colorado Rockies open up a four-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. This is game four of a seven-game home stand for the Rockies, who are fresh off a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rockies were not only perfect in those three games, but they finished with two shutouts, as they outscored Pittsburgh 16-2.
Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.76) is on the bump for the Rockies, and they’ll see pitches from veteran Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.49). It may seem like Wainwright is having a good season with a sub 4 ERA but he’s been awful on the road (6.31 ERA) and Coors Field can be devastating for a pitcher. Opponents are slashing .272/.348/.485 with a .361 wOBA against Wainwright away from St. Louis, compared to .205/.267/.324 with a .259 wOBA at home. He’s only had five starts on the road but he’s allowed 28 hits, 18 runs, six homers and 11 walks in 25.2 innings.
Senzatela has similar splits, which is surprising considering where he pitches. The righty has a solid 3.91 ERA over 53 innings at home, compared to a 6.35 ERA in 28.1 road innings. He’s allowed three or fewer runs in six of his past eight starts overall and six of his last eight at home. Senzatela has only allowed eight home runs (three at home) thanks to a rock solid 52 GB%.
Consider the home dogs here as the Cardinals have a league-worst .275 wOBA over the last 30 days of the season. Only the Chicago Cubs have lower batting average than St. Louis’ .209 over that span. They also rank 28th in home runs (22) and ISO (.125). The Rockies don’t have a high-powered offense but they rank third in wOBA (.349) and first in average (.283) at home.
Prediction: 6-4, Colorado
Best Bet: Colorado
Props: Trevor Story HR props