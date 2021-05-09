Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.