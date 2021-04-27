Currently the Denver Broncos have the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and what they do could shape their future and have a domino effect on Thursday night’s first round.
The Broncos could trade up for a quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Mac Jones; they could stay put and add to an already-stellar defense with a player like Jaycee Horn; or they could move back and load up on draft picks and build the depth of their roster. There aren't many wrong answers for what they could do, but what they will do and more importantly how to bet on it remains the top question.
One of the most plugged-in Broncos reporters is Benjamin Allbright, who Tuesday morning tweeted, “Closer gets to the draft less I think Denver is taking a QB in the first. Obviously could, and if the right specific QB was there it would certainly be a conversation, but the way this thing is shaking out I'm trending they go a different direction.” I agree with him that this is where things seem to be headed — even if the Broncos really should swing for the fences and replace Drew Lock, it doesn't mean that this is what they will do.
While the Broncos could go offensive line, it appears as if there is no chance Penei Sewell is there, and Rashawn Slater is the current favorite to be the pick for the Panthers. At that point, if the Broncos stay put, you are looking at the top defender in the draft, and a player they might have their eye on is Jaycee Horn, the corner out of South Carolina.
Horn is 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and ran a sub-4.40-second 40-yard dash. He is the son of ex-Saints receiver Joe Horn and has elite physical traits. His ability in press man coverage is something that will have teams drooling, and he profiles as a similar prospect to last year’s ninth overall pick, C.J. Henderson.
The Broncos defense would be perfectly built for the modern NFL with three corners in Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Horn to go with the elite LB tandem of Bradley Chubb and Von Miller. The AFC West has two of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, and countering with elite pass rush and coverage makes a ton of sense. Horn to the Broncos currently sits at 7-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook and is my favorite non-QB fit in the entire draft for them. It provides excellent value to boot.