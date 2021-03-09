Betting on football never ends, as there are futures markets to take advantage of in the NFL offseason. There is value to be had when news breaks in the NFL, and with NFL free agency on the horizon there will be plenty of value for quick-thinking bettors.
Let’s take a look at some NFL futures that are worth monitoring ahead of free agency and the NFL draft. You can find the best odds on all futures markets with the FTNBets prop shop.
Dallas Cowboys Futures
The market has not moved fast enough for Dallas Cowboys futures after they locked in Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are 30:1 to win the Super Bowl at some legal sportsbooks, and +1,300 or better to win the NFC. While Dallas is not the best team in the NFC, those odds are certainly valuable with Prescott under center. Expect the odds to move as the season gets closer. The Cowboys will look to upgrade their roster in the draft and free agency.
2021 NFL MVP Futures
Betting on the MVP is a tough market, but one thing is clear: We know it’s likely to be a quarterback. Looking ahead to next season shows Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray all at +500 or higher. This means that if you wager on all four and one of them wins, you will still win money. You could even add one more to break even (if Mahomes wins) and take a shot on Deshaun Watson (+2,000) or Russell Wilson (+1,600). These odds will move as the season gets closer, so the value is clear.
Cowboys to Win NFC East
With the news of Prescott re-signing with the Cowboys, Dallas becomes the clear favorite to win the NFC East. The quarterbacks in the division are Daniel Jones, Taylor Heinicke (with an offseason add likely for Washington) and Jalen Hurts. With the Cowboys extending Prescott, they have the clear top QB in the division.
At +100 on DraftKings Sportsbook, those odds are too good to pass up. The Cowboys’ odds to win the NFC East are likely to be much better closer to the season, unless there is a monumental move such as the Washington Football Team acquiring a quarterback. Washington is +350 to win the NFC East.