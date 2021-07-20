With all four majors in the books, we move onto the back half of the PGA Tour schedule. This week, we head back into the states for the third edition of the 3M Open. Following the week of the British Open Championship, we do see a weaker field, but there are some elite names toward the top.
TPC Twin Cities will again be host of the event. It’s a par 71 playing just over 7,100 yards. The course features three par 3s over 200 yards, a wide variety of par 4s, and three par 5s that play right around 600 yards. We’ve seen all types of skill sets have success at TPC Twin Cities, with Matthew Wolff and Michael Thompson being your first two winners.
Both golfers scored right around -20 over the course of four rounds, so the winning score should be right around there, if not lower. We’ll be searching for birdie-makers, especially ones who can go low on par 4s. Here are my picks for this week’s 3M Open.
Patrick Reed (+1,900) FanDuel Sportsbook
This is about the longest number you’re going to find for Patrick Reed this week at the 3M Open. He missed the cut at last week’s Open, but that may not be the worst thing in the world. In an event in which players have to travel significantly to play, cutting the trip short by two days could actually play to one's advantage.
Reed leads the field this season in par 5 scoring from 550-600 yards, which is a crucial range at TPC Twin Cities. Every par 5 on the course falls into this range, and they all offer a real chance at eagle. Speaking of eagles, Reed also ranks 10th in the field this season in eagles gained. He picked up a win earlier this season at the Farmers Insurance Open and has been solid since.
Prior to his missed cut last week, Reed had made four straight cuts, which include a fifth at the Memorial, and two additional top 25s. He played the 3M Open back in 2019, where he turned in a T23 finish. This seems like pretty good value for Reed over on FanDuel.
Hank Lebioda (+5,000) PointsBet
Golf is a game of form, and there are not many who are doing it better than Hank Lebioda at the moment. Entering the year well outside of the top 300 golfers in the world, Lebioda has worked his way up to 163rd. He’s made seven straight cuts and enters with three consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. Lebioda has been gaining tons of strokes with his flat stick and heads to a putting surface on which he has the most success on. He’s played the 3M Open both years, making the cut in both attempts (T26, T34). Lebioda’s first career PGA Tour victory could be on the horizon.
Top 40 Finishing Position Bets:
Luke List (+110) FanDuel Sportsbook
Gary Woodland (+125) FanDuel Sportsbook
Sam Ryder (+175) DraftKings Sportsbook
Pat Perez (+190) FanDuel Sportsbook