There’s plenty of NHL action Thursday with 10 games on the schedule. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
New Jersey Devils -103 (DraftKings) at Buffalo Sabres -111 (DraftKings) - 5.5
The Buffalo Sabres took care of the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday by a score of 4-1. It was just their second win in their past seven games but their third in four games against the Devils. It was only the third time the Sabres scored more than three goals in regulation this season, as they scored their fourth on an empty net with one second left.
The Sabres enter Thursday with the fewest goals per 60 minutes at 5v5, according to Natural Stat Trick. They’ve been held to three goals or fewer in 11 of their 16 games. Mix that in with the fact the Devils have allowed the fewest goals per 60 minutes at 5v5 and you have yourself an under. Well, at least that’s what I’m going for here as the Devils rank in the bottom 10 in goals for at 5v5. They also have the best team save percentage at 5v5 this season.
Prediction: 3-2, Buffalo
Best Bet: Under 5.5
Prop Bet: Kyle Palmieri OVER 2.5 SOG
Nashville Predators -154 (DraftKings) at Detroit Red Wings +140 (WilliamHill) - 5.5
The Nashville Predators are fresh off a 2-0 win in Detroit on Tuesday, as they look to complete the two-game sweep against the Red Wings. The Predators have been hard to trust this season, but they’ve won two straight and two of three against the Red Wings this season. Much like the game above, the play here is under 5.5 goals.
Detroit has scored the second-fewest goals at 5v5 per 60 minutes, and Nashville has scored the third fewest. The Red Wings come in with the worst power-play percentage in the league at 6.4%, and the Predators rank 21st on the man advantage (17.2%). Neither team can generate much on offense and they rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to goals against at even strength. Two of the three meetings went under the number and the third would have as well if not for a goal in the final minute.
Prediction: 3-1, Nashville
Best Bet: Under 5.5
Prop: Filip Forsberg OVER 3.5 SOG & Anytime Goal
Others to consider:
Sides: Boston Bruins; Columbus Blue Jackets; Montreal Canadiens
Totals: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5; Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators U 6.5; Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks O 6.5
Shot Props: Matthew Tkachuk OVER 2.5 SOG; Cam Atkinson OVER 2.5 SOG; Alex Ovechkin OVER 3.5 SOG