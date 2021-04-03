Easter Sunday has some solid NBA action, as there are a few games in the afternoon followed by four games in the evening. Let’s take a look at some of the action from a betting perspective and see what stands out.
The 76ers/Grizzlies game is dependent on the status of Joel Embiid. If he is active, I obviously like Philadelphia’s chances of covering the spread. Especially at home where the 76ers are second in the NBA with an 82.6% winning percentage. Embiid could dominate against a Grizzlies defense that is allowing the most points per possession and highest field-goal percentage to the post this season, while no player in basketball is averaging more post-up points per game than Embiid (9.8).
In the afternoon, the Nets travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls. Both Kevin Durant and James Harden have already been ruled out for this game, which means taking the over on Kyrie Irving player props makes a ton of sense. With both players off the floor this season, Irving is sporting a 34.6% percent usage rate to go along with an 18% rebounding rate and 25% assist rate in the split. The matchup is elite for Irving, too, facing a Bulls team that is coughing up the most points per game to opposing ball handlers out of the pick and roll this season (24.2).
Finally, Sunday night’s Rockets/Pelicans game is very interesting. The game is set up beautifully for Zion Williamson, facing the league’s worst transition defense. However, he’s missed the last two games with a thumb injury and is again listed as questionable. If he suits up, I love him and the potential for the over in this contest. New Orleans has gone over the implied total 66.7% of the time this season, good for the highest rate in the NBA. The Pelicans have also been playing up in pace as of late and a lot of that is because they are letting their star player handle the ball more and push the tempo. His status (as well as Brandon Ingram’s) will obviously play a huge role here.