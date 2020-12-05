Denver Broncos (4-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
Money line: Broncos +695 (BetMGM), Chiefs -900 (FanDuel)
Spread: Chiefs - 13.5
Total: 51
The NFL didn’t do the Denver Broncos any favors last week, and now the schedule isn’t on their side as they have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. At least they’re expected to have Drew Lock back under center as he missed last week after failing to follow proper COVID-19 mask protocols.
The Broncos were forced to play practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints, and he was only able to complete one of his nine passes. He finished with two interceptions and 13 passing yards in the 31-3 loss. It was Denver’s third loss in its past four games, putting a huge dent in its playoff hopes when you consider the matchup this week against the Chiefs, who have won six straight games.
The weather for the rematch won’t be as bad as the Week 7 matchup in Denver, which saw the Broncos fall 43-16 to the Chiefs. Nonetheless, it’s a very tough task for the defense as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are two and three respectively in receiving yards, and they’ve combined to score 20 touchdowns. Hill leads the NFL with 13 touchdowns as he’s racked up nine over a five-game TD streak. He has a ridiculous 582 yards in his past four games (269 last week).
All Patrick Mahomes has done over his last four games is throw for 14 touchdowns. He has at least 348 yards in each of those four games and he leads the NFL with 3,497 passing yards. He’s third in touchdowns with 30 and he’s only been picked off twice.
The backdoor cover is always in play with big spreads like this, but Denver will need Lock’s best effort. The Broncos’ QB has thrown 11 interceptions over his past six games and he has three in two games against the Chiefs, with zero passing touchdowns.
KC enters Week 13 with the highest implied team total (32.5), while the Broncos have the fourth-lowest at 18.5. Kansas City ranks first in time of possession and they’re the No. 1 team on third down. The Broncos, on the other hand, rank 26th in time of possession and third-to-last in third-down rate.
Prediction: 34-14, Kansas City
Tyreek Hill OVER 73.5 Receiving Yards -110 (FanDuel) and OVER 5.5 Receptions -120 (BetMGM)
Hill is on too big of a roll to not take a shot on his yardage prop. As mentioned, he’s second in the NFL in receiving yards and he’s averaging 145.5 per game over his last four contests. The Chiefs haven’t had a lot of success running the football lately, which has resulted in 42-plus pass attempts for Mahomes in each of his past four games.
Tim Patrick OVER 3.5 Receptions, +100 (DraftKings)
Forget last week, as Patrick only received two targets from Hinton. The Broncos’ wideout had 23 targets and 13 catches in his three games prior to last week. He’s the big-threat play in Denver’s offense and Lock will have to throw the ball to keep pace. All we need is four grabs from Patrick and the return is pretty solid. It’s a number he’s had in six of his past seven games (not counting last week).