There's plenty of NHL action Tuesday with eight games on the schedule. Below you'll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props.
New York Islanders -141 (DraftKings) at New Jersey Devils +125 (DraftKings) - 5.5
The New York Islanders enter Tuesday’s contest with three wins in their past four games and they’ve allowed two or fewer goals in six of their last nine games. They’ve only allowed 1.97 GA/60 at 5v5, according to Natural Stat Trick, which ranks sixth in the NHL.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have lost five of their past six games. The Devils have been held to three or fewer goals in six of their last seven contests. The goaltending has been there, as they rank third in goals against per 60 minutes at 5v5 (1.91), but they’ve scored the eighth-fewest goals at 5v5 per hour. Take the Islanders and the under. New York ranks inside the top five in eliminating scoring chances and high-danger chances.
Prediction: 3-1, New York Islanders
Best Bet: New York Islanders
Prop Bet: Anders Lee OVER 2.5 SOG
Buffalo Sabres +132 (DraftKings) at New York Rangers -145 (PointsBet) - 5.5
The Buffalo Sabres have been shut out in back-to-back games, and they enter with the lowest goals for per 60 minutes at 5v5 (1.32). The next-closest team is Nashville at 1.78. It’s been a real struggle for Buffalo, as they’ve lost eight of their past nine games. They’ve played to the under in eight of their last nine contests.
The Rangers haven’t fared much better, but they at least have three wins over their past four games. They’ve also failed to score many goals. Mika Zibanejad only has two goals on the season (one in an empty net) and Artemi Panarin is away from the team due to personal reasons. They’ve been held to two goals or fewer in regulation in six of their last nine games. The under is the play here as well.
Prediction: 3-2, New York Rangers
Best Bet: Under
Prop: Mika Zibanejad OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: Tampa Bay Lightning; Carolina Hurricanes; Columbus Blue Jackets
Totals: DET at CBJ U 5.5; OTT at MON U 6
Shot Props: Bryan Rust OVER 2.5 SOG; Tyler Toffoli OVER 2.5 SOG; Nikolaj Ehelers OVER 2.5 SOG; Kyle Connor OVER 2.5 SOG