Here are a few NFL props to consider for Week 15 of the NFL season. Be sure to check out FTNbets.com for more.
Emmanuel Sanders OVER 3.5 Receptions -130 (William Hill) & OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards -112 (FanDuel)
Sanders should see an uptick in usage with Michael Thomas placed on IR and Drew Brees back under center for the New Orleans Saints. Using our splits tool at FTN, you’ll see Sanders has averaged 7.7 targets, 5.7 catches, and 72 receiving yards in four games without Thomas. In seven games with Thomas, Sanders only averaged three catches, four targets, and 30.7 receiving yards. The New Orleans and Kansas City game total is sitting at 52.5, the highest of the week.
Nick Chubb OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards -115 (William HIll)
Chubb is averaging 82.2 rushing yards in 41 career games and 97.9 per game this season after 93.4 rushing yards in 2019. The offense in Cleveland runs through Chubb, as he’s had at least 19 touches in seven of his last eight games. He was forced out of the one game he failed to run for 80 due to injury — in other words, Chubb has at least 80 yards in each of those seven games he’s started and finished. The Browns enter as touchdown favorites against a New York Giants team that will start backup quarterback Colt McCoy.
Cam Akers OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards -115 (William Hill)
Akers had a league-high 29 carries and 31 opportunities (carries and targets) last week en route to 194 total yards. He ran for 171 yards and has 243 in his past two games (50 carries). Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown have taken a backseat as Akers played 79% of the snaps in Week 14 (second among backs). The Rams are 17.5-point favorites so Akers should get plenty of run, especially in the second half.
Jonathan Taylor OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards - 130 (William Hill)
Like Akers, Taylor has taken off over the past couple of weeks. The rookie back has 331 rushing yards in his past three games and had 134 total yards on 15 touches in Week 12 against Houston. He ran for 91 yards on 13 carries against Houston and he racked up 150 on 20 carries against Las Vegas last week. The Texans have coughed up the second-most rushing yards (152) and yards per carry (4.9) this season. Only Jacksonville and Dallas have allowed more 20-yard runs than Houston and only the Eagles have allowed more 40-yard runs than them.