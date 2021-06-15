Golf's third major of the year has arrived, as Torrey Pines will play host to the 2021 U.S. Open. The course is the location of the Farmers Insurance Open, which is a yearly stop on the PGA Tour’s schedule. However, it will have a different look than we are accustomed to. The south course at Torrey Pines will be played for all four rounds. They’ve adjusted the course for this week’s Open, as it will play as a par 71 at roughly 7,605 yards.
The 2020 U.S. Open was played about nine months ago as a part of the schedule adjustment and is back in its normal slot. Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion and won in dominating fashion. He was the only golfer in the field to shoot under par (-6), winning the event by six strokes.
Here are my picks for this week’s U.S Open at Torrey Pines:
Viktor Hovland (+2800) DraftKings Sportsbook
Making his third U.S. Open start of his very young career is Viktor Hovland. In his first two attempts, Hovland turned in a pair of top-13 finishes. The 13th-ranked player in the world has yet to pick up a win on the PGA Tour in 2021 but has been right there plenty of times. Hovland has two runner-ups and two third-place finishes so far this calendar year, so it's safe to assume that a win is coming. Torrey Pines is also the host of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Hovland had one of those second-place finishes earlier this year. We most recently saw him at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished inside the field’s top 10 in both approach and off the tee.
Tony Finau (+2800) PointsBet
There’s a lot of hesitation when it comes to backing Tony Finau as an outright winner, and rightfully so. His lone victory on the tour was at the Puerto Rico Open back in 2016. Since then, he’s piled up a total of 10 runner-up finishes in the past five years. Finau heads back to Torrey Pines this week, a place where he’s had great success in the past. He’s made the cut in seven straight starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, with four coming inside the top 10. Finau is also no slouch when it comes to showing up at the U.S. Open. Over the past three years, he’s turned in two top-10 finishes. We last saw Finau at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished T32. This was an event in which he was inside the field’s top seven in both sg: approach, and around the green. Everyone knows a win is in the near future, the question is when?
Other bets I like further down the board:
Shane Lowry (+5000) BetMGM
Abraham Ancer (+7000) FanDuel Sportsbook
Branden Grace (+13000) FanDuel Sportsbook