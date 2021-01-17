There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including a 10 a.m. start between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. The Blue Jackets are road favorites despite starting the season 0-2. They make for a good bet against a Red Wings team that had the fewest points in the league last season. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite bets for Monday, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com
San Jose Sharks +165 (DraftKings) at St. Louis Blues -180 (FanDuel) – 6 goals
St. Louis picked up the split in its two-game set in Colorado, but it was absolutely embarrassed in the second game, losing 8-0. The Blues return home to face the San Jose Sharks, who also split their first two games against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Sharks should bounce back this season if they stay healthy, but they aren’t on the same level as the Blues. St. Louis is one of the strongest teams at even strength and it had the third-best power play in the league last season. The Sharks have coughed up the third-most scoring chances and the most high-danger scoring chances at 5v5, according to Natural Stat Trick.
Pick: 4-1, St. Louis
Carolina Hurricanes -114 (DraftKings) at Nashville Predators +100 (FanDuel)
Nashville is off to a 2-0 start and it resumes its four-game homestand to begin the season as it welcomes the Hurricanes to Music City. Carolina is fresh off a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings after winning its first game against Detroit 3-0.
The Predators are home dogs despite Juuse Saros’ hot start (two wins, 1.50 GAA, .959 SV%). Saros has stopped 71 of the 74 shots he’s faced. The Hurricanes are not as strong in the net, but they’ve allowed the fewest shots at 5v5 and they surrendered the sixth fewest last season. Neither team allows a whole lot, so consider the under.
Pick: 2-1, Nashville
Montreal Canadiens -111 (DraftKings) at Edmonton Oilers -103 (DraftKings) — 6.5 goals
The Canadiens cruised to a 5-1 win in Edmonton on Saturday and they can complete the two-game sweep with a victory Monday. Montreal was led by two goals from Tomas Tatar and 34 saves from Carey Price. The Canadiens are one of the most improved teams and they’re off to a good start as they’ve earned three of a possible four points and have nine goals in two games.
Edmonton has lost two of three and it has allowed five goals in both losses. There have been at least six goals scored in each of its three games, so consider the over with the total at 6.5. Only Chicago has allowed more shots and goals against at 5v5 than Edmonton so far this season. Both Edmonton and Montreal rank in the top three in shot attempts against at even strength (EDM No. 1).
Pick: 5-4, Montreal