Week 5 was dicey in the NFL, but every game played as scheduled other than the Broncos and Patriots. Week 6 looks to be terrific with some potential playoff previews, storylines, and two Monday night matchups, including the Chiefs and Bills.
With no Thursday football this week, there is a full slate of games Sunday as the focal point for NFL wagering. Let’s take a look ahead at Week 6 from a sports betting perspective.
Green Bay Packers (-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is a game that has been circled by football fans since the season began, as Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady battle it out in Tampa Bay. While the Bucs have started relatively slowly, the Packers are one of the better teams in the NFC and are road favorites here. It is not often that Brady has been a home underdog in his career. In fact, this is the first time since 2014. Time to bet on Brady? This means you would be betting against Aaron Rodgers.
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-8)
The Broncos are huge underdogs in Week 6, after getting a “bye week” in Week 5. With Cam Newton likely returning, the Patriots’ spread ballooned to eight-point favorites as the Broncos could still be without Drew Lock. Keep an eye on Lock’s status leading up to Sunday’s game as there could be some line movement to take advantage of.
Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at Dallas Cowboys
Week 6’s matchup is the Cowboys’ first game without Dak Prescott in quite some time. Andy Dalton will be the Cowboys’ new starting quarterback for the remainder of the season after Prescott’s injury, which is likely a big reason why the Cowboys are home underdogs to the Cardinals. This will be a popular game for NFL betting props, as the betting total sits at 54.5 points early in the week at legal Colorado sportsbooks. With that said, Cowboys games have gone “over” four times in 2020, while hitting the “under” just once. Oddly, the Cardinals have gone under in all five games this season. With Prescott out, is the under a target in this one?