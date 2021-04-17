The NBA season is coming down the stretch, but there are still opportunities to make some money, whether in daily fantasy sports or betting. We have plenty of action all day Sunday with games in the afternoon and the evening. Below, we’re taking a look at some of the best bets of the day.
Let’s start with a game that isn’t very exciting for the average NBA fan but has plenty of intrigue for fantasy purposes. The Orlando Magic host the Houston Rockets in a game between two teams that rank 25th and 30th in defensive rating over the last 15 games. The over/under for this game has opened up at around 220 points, which is a solid total, but one I’m leaning toward taking the over in considering how bad these defenses have been over the last month and change. Both teams are well-rested, too, having not played since Friday night.
Meanwhile, I love the upside for the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who is always going to produce when it comes to points/rebounds/assists props. But I especially like his potential when it comes to scoring here. He faces a Kings team that plays at one of the faster paces in basketball, while ranking as a bottom-tier defense. Sacramento is allowing the second-most points per game off isolation this season (8.3), while Doncic is averaging 5.2 isolation points per game on the year, good for second most in the NBA. He’s also shooting 48% off the play type, while averaging 1.08 points per isolation possession. Finally, the Kings rank dead last against dimers, primary ball-handlers, scorers and crafty finishers this season, which are all Doncic’s player archetypes, according to FTN’s advanced DVP tool.
Finally, a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks should be close, but I think it could be lower scoring than most think. The early total opened up at 220.5, but New York games can be slowed down so much. It ranks dead last in pace over the course of the season (98.5 possessions per game). The Pelicans, meanwhile, play a little faster but not as fast as they probably should, ranking 15th in the league in pace. Meanwhile, New York has gone under the implied total 57.9% of the time this season, which is the fourth-highest rate in basketball. They are also still one of the top defensive units in the league, ranking inside the top five in defensive rating.