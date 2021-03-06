The professionals have the weekend off for the NBA All-Star Game, but there’s still plenty of basketball for bettors to get involved with, as college basketball is speeding toward conference championships and the NCAA Tournament. Below, we’re picking out a couple of our favorite bets for Sunday’s action.
Memphis at Houston — O/U 132
With Wichita State shockingly (pun intended) clinching the AAC regular-season title Saturday, Houston and Memphis will duke it out for the second seed of the conference tournament. Without the regular-season conference title on the line, I don’t see much motivation or urgency, especially on the Houston side for this early tip. As far as tempo goes, Houston and Memphis couldn’t be more different as the Cougars want to play at a slow, controlled pace while the Tigers want to speed things up. Both teams are elite on the defensive end, ranking in the top five in the country in defensive efficiency and, I do see Houston being the one controlling the pace here. In two contests last year, these teams didn’t top 121 points either time, and I think we see the same story here.
The pick: Under 132
Oregon (-4) at Oregon State
The Ducks have been riddled by injuries the entire year but finally have their core group together and healthy at the right time gearing up in March. They have rattled off four straight wins in conference play and nine of their last 10, looking like the clear-cut best team in the Pac-12. Oregon State has also been playing its best basketball, winning three straight and four of the last five. The Beavers are looking to knock off the hot Ducks at home. If you take a look at who the Beavers have beaten during their winning streak, it’s been bottom feeders of the conference, and I think the Beavers come in here a bit overvalued. The in-state trip to Corvallis shouldn’t be a problem for the Ducks and isn’t as scary a place to play at this year. Oregon State will look to slow the pace down, but I think the Ducks will have too much firepower and pull away late.
The pick: Oregon -4
Michigan (-10) at Michigan State
Common in the midmajor conferences with smaller budgets, but unfamiliar in the Big Ten, we get the second leg of a back-to-back series between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State. These teams’ seasons have gone very differently, as the Wolverines are cruising to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while the Spartans are fighting on the bubble for an at-large bid. Michigan completely outclassed Michigan State in the first matchup, dominating from start to finish, holding the Spartans to 0-9 shooting from 3 and winning by 19. With the Spartans’ backs against the wall and some adjustments made by the King of March, Tom Izzo, Michigan State should be able to put up a much better fight and shooting performance in this one. I will take the points for Sparty at home.
The pick: Michigan State +10
Wisconsin at Iowa (-7)
Iowa and Wisconsin are trending in much different directions to end Big Ten play as the Hawkeyes and their lethal offense have won six of seven, while the Badgers have lost five of five. Wisconsin came into the year with high expectations and were among the favorites to sit atop of the conference, but that just hasn’t been the story due to inconsistent spurts on offense and weak interior defense. In their first matchup with Iowa, Wooden Award front-runner Luka Garza had a field day in Madison, dropping 30 points in a 15-point thrashing. I really like the buy-low spot here for Wisconsin, though, and Greg Gard should be able to make the defensive adjustments to slow down Garza in their final regular-season game of the season. The unreliable Iowa defense always scares me and the recent injury to guard CJ Frederick is more important than people think.
The pick: Wisconsin +7