Denver Broncos (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Moneyline: Steelers -295 (William Hill), Broncos +270 (BetMGM )
Against the Spread: Steelers -7 +110 (PointsBet), Broncos +7 -110 (PointsBet)
Over/Under: Over 40.5 -105 (FanDuel), Under 40 -103 (William Hill)
The Denver Broncos managed to hang around in their 16-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 despite being without Von Miller and Courtland Sutton. Miller is likely lost for the season and Sutton is considered a game-time decision for Week 2. Denver will need him to keep up with this Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
Drew Lock leaned on Noah Fant and rookie Jerry Jeudy without Sutton, as the two combined for nine grabs and 137 yards. Jeudy led the way with eight targets, but Fant had a team-high five catches and 81 yards, and he scored a touchdown. Things are about to get a lot tougher for Lock and company as the Broncos travel to Pittsburgh to play an elite defense.
The Steelers hit Daniel Jones eight times and finished with three sacks in their 26-16 win against the New York Giants. They created two turnovers and limited Saquon Barkley to just 6 rushing yards on 15 carries. Overall, they allowed 29 rushing yards and 1.5 yards per attempt.
That doesn’t bode well for the Broncos, who will be without Phillip Lindsay due to a toe injury. Expect to see a heavy workload from Melvin Gordon, who was fantastic in his first game — he racked up 78 yards on 15 carries (5.2 YPC) and scored a touchdown.
They’ll need more from Lock, though, as Ben Roethlisberger shook off the rust early in Week 1, finishing 21-of-32 passing with 229 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 117.8 passer rating and reminded us why he led the league in passing yards in 2018.
Even if Sutton plays, the Broncos don’t have enough firepower on offense to keep pace with the Steelers. James Conner is expected to play despite dealing with a high ankle sprain, but the Steelers all of a sudden have a solid one-two-punch with Benny Snell, who totaled 113 rushing yards on 19 attempts in Week 1. This is a tough spot for the Broncos.
Pick: Steelers
Prediction: 24-13, U 40.5
Last week:
Pick: Titans -3 & Under 41
Prediction: 24-14 Tennessee
Props
Melvin Gordon OVER 20.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (BetMGM) and OVER 3.5 Receptions, +135 (BetMGM)
Gordon only caught three passes for 8 yards last week, but with Lindsay sidelined he should get more work in the passing game — especially if Denver has issues running the football, which is very possible. Sutton is considered a game-time decision, and if he doesn’t suit up it’ll benefit Gordon in the passing game. The former Charger has at least 41 grabs in each of his past four seasons (41 in 12 games last season).
JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (BetMGM )
Smith-Schuster hauled in all six of his targets for 69 yards and found the end zone twice last week. Forget last season, as JuJu had a down year without Roethlisberger under center. In 2018, the duo hooked up for 1,426 yards on 111 catches (89.1 yards per game). This is a low total for him.