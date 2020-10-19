Week 6 of the NFL season featured another action-packed Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest statement of the weekend, hosting the Green Bay Packers as one-point underdogs, falling behind 10-0 against Aaron Rodgers, and then using only the third pick-6 of Rodgers’ career to go on a 38-point run and roll 38-10. While the Buccaneers surprised many, the Broncos pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, winning straight up against Cam Newton and the Patriots as eight-point road dogs, leading the game from start to finish.
The biggest comeback of the weekend belonged to the Indianapolis Colts. They did not cover the eight-point spread, but they did come back from a 21-point deficit against the Bengals to pull off the miraculous four-point victory. The Bengals moneyline may have been the worst beat of the weekend. If not that, it was the Ravens -7.5. They were up 30-6 against the Eagles in the fourth quarter but finished with just a two-point victory.
The team that covered and covered easily was the Miami Dolphins. The 2-3 Dolphins came into the weekend as nine-point home favorites against the Jets, the biggest spread the series has seen this decade. They proceeded to take the Jets behind the woodshed, winning 24-0. The Jets are now losing games by an average of 18.3 points, and failing to cover by 11.7 points, double the second-worst Jacksonville Jaguars.
The highest-scoring game came between the Titans and Texans in an overtime thriller. The game featured the Titans becoming the first team in NFL history with both a 350-yard passer (Ryan Tannehill, 364) and a 200-yard rusher (Derrick Henry, 212) in the same game. Their games have now gone over in four of five games this season, and the Titans are one of just three teams undefeated so far this season. They play one of the other two in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.