One of the challenges with breaking down NBA games is that things change throughout the season. The ability to forecast future performance is only as good as the past data that is being used to create that forecast. This is especially true with the 2020-2021 season due to the coronavirus.
The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat have had issues with this. It is why they sit at 7-14. The core of that team is little changed from last season, but many of the key players have missed multiple games. Projecting them going forward while using numbers that include games with no Goran Dragic and/or no Jimmy Butler does not really paint an accurate picture.
The same can be said of the Los Angeles Clippers, who played without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for over a week. We see this show up in the year over year offensive and defensive efficiency rankings for these teams. Did the Clippers forget how to play defense this year, or is the reason for the underperformance a matter of not having the more efficient superstar players that normally carry the load? More importantly for bettors, can we find these inconsistencies and get on the right side of the regression to the mean before others do to get an edge? Remember, it is not what you do not know that gets you in trouble, it is what you think you know that just is not so.
Celtics @ Clippers
The Clippers and Celtics are two teams that perfectly illustrate the problem with small sample sizes. The Clippers currently are 16th defensively in points allowed per 100 possessions. Last year they allowed the fifth-fewest points in that category. So what changed? George and Leonard both missed a week or two of games. Those two guys are very good offensive players, but they are elite on the defensive side of the floor. If you strictly use the numbers from this season without context, you would expect teams to perform above-average against the Clippers offensively. That would be a mistake as the last few games have shown us. The Celtics have averaged around the same 113-plus points per 100 possessions this year as they did in 2019-2020. Their team total for Friday is likely to come in well under what is being projected based on the numbers. Not only are the Clippers a good bet because of this, but the under for the Celtics team total is as well.
Jazz @ Hornets
Another game we need to discuss is the Jazz facing the Hornets. The Jazz have won 12 of their last 13 games and covered or pushed in every one of them. Even on the road on the tail end of a back-to-back, they are favored by a big margin. The Hornets are not a good team, so this should be an easy victory for the Jazz, right? I do not think that paints the whole picture here. Charlotte has played better over the last week. They beat both the Pacers and Bucks at home, two of the top teams projected to make the playoffs in the East. They went into Miami and beat the defending champs, then lost by only seven to another top team last out in the 76ers.
Teams on the tail end of back-to-backs like the Jazz are today have won just 40% of their games in 2020. That number was slightly better last year at 43%. Would I be willing to bet the moneyline here on the Hornets?
Not really, but at +7 on the spread, I would be willing to put some cash on that side of this game before I bet on the Jazz to blow them out. The Jazz are absolutely the better team, but remember this game is not on a neutral court, and the teams are not coming into it on the same amount of rest.