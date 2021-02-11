The Friday NBA betting menu is always the best. The NBA tends to have the fullest slates on Friday, meaning more things for us to bet on. At the FTN network, we try to find opportunities others are overlooking to gain an edge on the rest of those betting NBA games. You may be betting against the sportsbook directly, but indirectly you are actually playing against the other bettors, who are also trying to get the biggest edge by playing the most advantageous number. That is why knowledge is power in sports betting. The better your information is, the more likely you are to win. Here’s some information to know before betting Friday’s games.
Road teams on the tail end of a back-to-back have just a 43% win rate
One such situation exists Friday with the Orlando Magic facing the Sacramento Kings. Not only is this an East Coast team playing on the West Coast at what would be a tip-off after 10 p.m. on the East Coast, but this is also the second game in two days on this road trip. After facing Golden State, they had to travel to Sacramento to play this one. Orlando is ranked in the bottom third of the league for offense and defensive efficiency, and has the second worst point differential in the league. Sacramento is not exactly playoff material either, but they do have a top-12 offense in terms of points per 100 possessions and project to be two to three points better on a neutral floor. Throw in home court advantage and Orlando being on the tail end of the back-to-back, and this game should easily end with a Golden State victory.
The Jazz are even better than you think they are
The Utah Jazz are -2 favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. That line is dead wrong. If you asked a room full of casual basketball fans, most of them would take Bucks +2, and they would also be dead wrong. The Utah Jazz are the Rodney Dangerfields of the NBA right now; they get no respect. On Jan. 8 The Jazz beat the Bucks 131-118 in Milwaukee to start a string of 11 straight wins, only one of which was by less than double digits.
They then had their only loss in the last 30 days to the Denver Nuggets on the road before reeling off five more straight victories, with the smallest margin of victory being eight points against the Pacers. These are the two teams with the largest margin of victory this season, with Utah at +12.1 and Milwaukee at +9.9. On a neutral court, Utah should be favored by three. At home, that number should be closer to -4 or arguably higher, not -2.