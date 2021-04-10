Sunday presents all-day basketball in the NBA, with games tipping off in the afternoon and the evening. There are plenty of edges to be had in both NBA DFS and the betting landscape, so let’s take a look at what stands out.
For starters, the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans is very intriguing. Early totals are coming in at around 227, a number I’d like to hit the over on.
These have been two of the worst defenses in basketball during the second half of the season and both teams could struggle to defend here. Especially the Cavaliers, who are allowing 20.8 transition points per game on the season (fourth most), which is bad news against Zion Williamson, who is averaging 4.4 transition points per game this season, while shooting nearly 70% off the play type. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are going over the implied total 65.4% of the time this season, the highest mark in the league.
I also like the over in the Charlotte Hornets/Atlanta Hawks game, as long as Trae Young is active of course. 39.6% of the points scored against the Hornets this season have come from beyond the arc, the second-highest rate in basketball and the last time I checked, 3-pointers are worth more than two-pointers. Atlanta is also top-five in pace over its last five games while Charlotte is also bottom-five in transition defense on the season. Keep an eye on Young’s status but as long as he’s active, I love this game to go over the early line of 220.5.
Finally, I really like Karl-Anthony Towns in a matchup against the Bulls, making his player props very intriguing on this slate. He has been red hot as of late, scoring at least 30 points and 12 rebounds in five of his last seven games and faces a Bulls team that is surrendering the most points per game to opposing roll men out of the pick and roll this season (11.3). Chicago is also allowing 50.4 paint points per game, good for the fourth most in the NBA. Look for Towns to keep the hot streak going here.