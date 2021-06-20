After a loaded Father’s Day slate Sunday, MLB returns with an eight-game schedule Monday, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. While not the mammoth slate we saw Sunday, there are still ample opportunities for betting.
The difference in baseball compared to other sports is how the spreads (run lines) are measured. Unlike in other sports where the size of a spread can vary, baseball’s spreads are defaulted to 1.5 runs, with the odds being juiced one way or another. This makes targeting games before all of the odds are up a bit easier. Below are my favorite two bets for Monday on PointsBet.
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
The pick: Astros -1.5 (+100)
The Astros offense is one to back while they’re hot, and even as they lead the entire MLB in runs per game (5.59), they’ve upped that number to 6.33 runs per game over their last three games and have averaged 5.78 runs per game on the road this season.
Not only is Camden Yards a park notorious for its gracious layout for hitters, but they draw a favorable matchup against lefty Keegan Akin, who’s allowed 33 hits in 29.2 innings this season. With players who crush lefties up and down in the lineup like Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel, the Astros are in a prime smash-spot Monday.
Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins
The pick: Reds ML (-115)
Speaking of players who crush lefties, the Reds have a lot of them. Nick Castellanos (.351 batting average), Jonathan India (.302) and Nick Senzel (.333) are all batting above .300 against southpaws this season. While Eugenio Suarez has had a down year, but has made a career out of picking on lefties.
Their opponent, J.A. Happ, has allowed 69 hits and 11 home runs in only 60.1 innings this season, posting his highest ERA (6.12) since his rookie season in 2007. With this game a virtual pick ‘em, the Reds are being extremely undervalued and are a team to hop on ahead of their game Monday.