Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Denver Broncos (5-10)
Moneyline: Raiders -148 (FanDuel), Broncos +133 (DraftKings)
Spread: Raiders -2
Total: 50.5
The Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in the final game of the season, with kickoff set for 2:25 p.m. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs as both have stumbled down the stretch. Denver has lost four of its past five games and Las Vegas has lost three straight and five of six.
The Raiders crushed the Broncos 37-12 in the first matchup in Week 10 thanks to 193 combined rushing yards from Josh Jacobs and ex-Broncos running back Devontae Booker. They each had two rushing touchdowns in the win, while Derek Carr only completed 13 of his 25 passes for 154 yards. Drew Lock threw the ball 47 times, but he only completed 23 passes for 257 yards and finished with four interceptions.
Lock enters the final week of the season with a 14:15 TD:INT ratio and a 57% completion rate. Both his interceptions and completion percentage are tied for the worst marks in the league. This could be a good spot for Lock to finish strong as the Raiders have surrendered the eighth-most passing yards (259.2), the fifth-most yards per carry (4.7), the ninth-most total yards (385.3), and the fourth-most points per game (29.8).
The Broncos have allowed the 12th-fewest passing yards (229.9), but the seventh-most rushing yards (131.6), the third-most rushing yards per carry (4.8), and the eighth-most points per game (27.6). Vegas is spot on with this total (50.5) as we should see both teams flirt with 25 points.
Prediction: 28-24, Denver
Melvin Gordon OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards -112 (FanDuel)
The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (567) over the past four weeks (5.4 YPC). Myles Gaskin had 87 last week, Jonathan Taylor ran for 150 against them in Week 14, and Ty Johnson and Josh Adams combined for 178 rushing yards in Week 13. Gordon ran for 79 yards on 16 carries in Week 16 and with Phillip Lindsay sidelined for the season, we could see Gordon get another 16 carries.
Noah Fant OVER 4.5 Receptions -118 (DraftKings)
The over on Fant’s catch prop has hit in his past two games thanks to 20 targets over that span. Fant has 14 catches for 133 yards in his last two games and he has at least four grabs in four of his past five contests.
Darren Waller OVER 5.5 Receptions -115 (BetMGM) and OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards -115 (PointsBet)
Waller has been the one consistent player in the Raiders’ lineup this season and he enters this game with 34 catches over his past four contests. He’s turned 45 targets into 537 yards over his last four games.
Jerry Jeudy OVER 3.5 Receptions +120 (DraftKings)
Jeudy to catch four balls at plus money is totally worth a shot. Jeudy had two or fewer catches in four straight games before last week’s six-catch game. The rookie wideout had a career-high 15 targets from Lock last week and he caught four of his eight targets in the first meeting between these teams. I think we’ll see a motivated Lock in this game as he looks for another chance as Denver’s starter in 2021.