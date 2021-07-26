The torch was lit Friday and the Summer Games are open for business. The United States always has high hopes heading into the Games. We traditionally end up as one of the top countries in terms of golds and overall medal count.
It has not been the best start for Team USA, however. The men’s basketball team and women’s soccer teams are normally goliaths that roll through competition on the way to the gold medal stand, but both super teams lost their first matches. The normally proud and strong women’s gymnastics team finished second in qualifying to the Russians and swimming hero Katie Ledecky lost the 400m freestyle gold medal to an Australian, despite setting what would have been a winning time in any other Summer Games.
Is it time for Team USA to start worrying? Or is this the point where we can finally get some value out of these juggernaut teams?
Can the U.S. men’s basketball team turn it around?
The final result was a problem, but Team USA was up seven at the half and about the same amount before the epic collapse that saw France go on a 16-2 run to end the game and take the win. In a classic overreaction, the spread of Team USA’s next game against Iran dropped all the way to a ridiculously low -26.5 before bouncing back up to a still discounted, but more realistic 30-plus points depending on which site you take the number at.
If you missed the dip below 30, you probably want to avoid taking the higher number now, but that was not the only number to dip. Team USA is only a -220 favorite on DraftKings to win the gold. Yes, they are 0-1, but it was one loss in pool play to a team that does have a roster filled with NBA players and top-level European talent.
The road to the championship is never easy, but Team USA should be favored in every game in this tournament, even if this is not the best possible team of NBA superstars we could put together. This team still has Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum; we do not have to pretend the talent level is lacking.
Most would have considered a -220 price to win gold a gift less than a week ago. Yes, the men’s team lost, but look at it from a glass-half-full perspective: If they had beaten France by 20-plus, you would have never seen -220 to win the gold. They are still a massive favorite and after they trounce Iran, you might never see them as low as -220 to win it all again.
Is the U.S. women’s soccer team still the best in the world?
According to the FIFA women’s soccer rankings, we are still the No. 1 team in the world, although the margin is smaller than it has been in previous international competitions. The U.S. has won the last two women’s World Cups (2015 and 2019). Sweden has been the kryptonite for the USWNT before. They knocked us out of the 2016 summer games on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. They proved again that they are a team to worry about by blasting the U.S. 3-0 in our opening game this time around. The real question we need to ask is whether it is time to panic.
Like the men’s basketball team, true believers might never have a better chance to make money off this squad. Even with a loss in pool play, the women are the favorites to win the gold. You can currently find this number at even money on multiple sportsbooks.
The U.S. also saw their money line price drop to the -300 range from -500 before the loss to Sweden. Not only is this the lowest futures price to win the gold medal, but you are also getting a much better game-by-game price on the defending World Cup champions and top-ranked team in the world.
In both cases here the recency bias has caused the numbers to move a little too far in the wrong direction. Not only do we have our national pride as a rooting interest here, but for the savvy bettor looking for value we also have the best prices you are likely to see. That gives us a whole new reason to scream our heads off rooting for Team USA to bring home the these expected gold medals.