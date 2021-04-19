Tuesday presents us with a light five-game slate around the NBA but given the nature of late-season injury reports and rest situations, we’re sure to have a handful of fireworks. This also causes lines to shift even more throughout the day of the slate, making it all the more valuable to target exploitable betting lines as early as possible.
Below are a pair of bets that I am targeting Tuesday. If odds are available at the time of writing, they are listed. If not, I will note the cutoff of when I would avoid making the bet and what odds to target.
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
The pick: Magic +12.5 (-110, PointsBet)
Betting on the Orlando Magic since the trade deadline has been a risky endeavor, but the spread here is wide enough that I like to take the points with them against the Hawks. While this team is nearly equivalent to a G-League roster and recently lost Michael Carter-Williams, it has only lost five games by this margin over the last 13 losses. Those five also came at the hands of the Bucks, Spurs, Jazz and Celtics. Two of those four teams are legitimate title contenders this season while the Celtics are widely regarded as a better team than the Hawks.
Speaking of the Hawks, they’ve won four games over the last month by this margin (13 or more points), with two of those games coming against the same team (Pelicans). Given the fact that they’ve won 11 total games over that span, I have hope that the Magic can, at the very least, keep this one within single digits for most of the game. I am comfortable targeting this line anywhere up to Magic +10.5.
Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks
The pick: Knicks spread (good until -8.5)
While the line for this game has not yet been posted at the time of writing, I want to take advantage of one of the hottest teams in the NBA that continues to get disrespected by the oddsmakers. The Knicks have won six consecutive games, sporting an average margin of victory of 8.83 points. They’ve beat some good teams over this stretch, including the Mavericks, Pelicans (twice) and Grizzlies.
The Hornets are likely their softest opponent since they played the Pistons on April 3, giving them a nice chance to extend their streak. Being a top-10 team in points allowed per game, transition points per game and defensive efficiency, they should have no problem handling a short-handed Hornets team Tuesday.