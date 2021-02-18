Thursday was only a small, three-game schedule for the NBA, which means Friday is packed with action. One game has been postponed (Mavs-Rockets) due to power outages in Texas.
Another game between the Nuggets and Hornets has been swapped out as well due to contract tracing from Charlotte. More on that in a minute. This still leaves nine scheduled games to be played and some interesting storylines.
Can the Cleveland Cavaliers score enough to win without Andre Drummond?
The Denver Nuggets have not been one of the best defensive teams this year. They give up 113.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 20th in the league for defensive efficiency.
Even with Andre Drummond, the Cavaliers have been the least efficient offense in the league, averaging just 105.1 points per 100 possessions, a full point below the next worst team in the league. They decided to sit Drummond this week until an eventual trade partner is found. Jarrett Allen is set to step into those minutes, but he has been about 1.5 points per 100 possessions worse than Drummond this year.
For a team already struggling, losing one of your top offensive options is not likely to help. Denver is also playing short-handed, as Gary Harris, PJ Dozier and Paul Millsap are out, with Will Barton still listed as questionable after missing the last game.
Nikola Jokic was unstoppable last game without his running mates. Despite the upgrade of Allen on defense over Drummond, I would expect Jokic to continue to dominate. Not only are the Nuggets a good bet here today, but those with access to player props should be looking to hammer Jokic scoring prop overs.
The Pelicans’ total has gone over in 5 straight games.
The Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans in a game with a total hovering around 229. That might not be high enough. The Pelicans have gone over in five straight games, so they are used to big numbers and blowing past them. The Suns have gone over or pushed in four of the last five games they have played too. The total has gone over 230 points in the last five games for both these teams, with only one exception. These two teams are the seventh- and ninth-most efficient offenses in the league.
At least Phoenix has a shot to slow New Orleans down a bit with a top-10 defense. New Orleans has allowed the second most points per 100 possessions of any team in the league this year, so it should be a good day for the Suns.
Road records have been better than usual this year without fans. They are favored by 1.5 to 2 points, and with the lack of defense from New Orleans, the Suns could easily pull away at the end of this game for a much bigger margin of victory.