We have passed the halfway mark of the NBA season. The All-Star Game is in our rearview mirror and the playoff picture becomes a little less fuzzy by the day.
Another thing that becomes less fuzzy by the day is the clubhouse favorite to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. Joel Embiid and LeBron James have both suffered injuries that will likely end up costing them their chance at the top prize. Both guys had a legit claim before the injuries. The sportsbooks only give seven players a chance of 7% or better. Everyone else is at least 50-1, or implied odds of a 2% chance to win or less.
The clubhouse leader is none other than Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He is a walking triple-double threat every time he steps out on the floor.
He is a nightmare to guard in a pick-and-roll situation. If you switch, he abuses the smaller weaker guards in the post. If your big man helps, he can pick-and-pop to knock down shots ranging beyond the 3-point arc. If you stick to him, well, those are the games Jamal Murray ends up getting his 30 points and Jokic tends to end up with double-digit assists.
He is also a virtual lock for a rebound-and-points double-double every game, so he is a deserving favorite. The prices range from -113 to a high of -120. It is a tight range, but not an uncommon one as he likely is more than a 50% favorite to take home the award.
The injuries to James and Embiid likely prevent them from taking this award down. This leaves us only four other options priced below 50-1: Luka Doncic is +1400, Damian Lillard is +1200 to +1400, James Harden is +500 to +550, and reigning champ Giannis Antetokounmpo is +2000 to +3000.
The award looks like it is Jokic’s to lose. Betting on him at -110 to -120 is not a good value proposition, though. Jokic has paths to failure. He is the front-runner now, but his main competition dropped out due to injuries; the same could happen to him. The Nuggets are sixth in the West at just over a .600 winning percentage. Guys on losing teams rarely win MVPs, so a slide for the Nuggets could also open the door for someone else to emerge as a favorite.
You also always have to remember this is an award that is voted on. Voters have biases and you can never truly predict if the best choice will actually win. With the way Harden started the year forcing himself out of Houston, I can’t see voters giving him the benefit of the doubt either.
To me, the value remains with the defending champ. Milwaukee has been surging lately, winning 14 of its last 18 games. Giannis has scored double digits in all but one game this year. He has seven triple-doubles and 23 double-doubles this season in 43 games. His stats are right where they have been the last few years with 28 points, 11.5 rebounds and around six assists. In fact, his stats are better than the 27/12/6 he had in 2019 when he won his first MVP.
I still think Jokic is more likely to end up with the hardware, but the better bet is taking Giannis at 30-1 over Jokic. A bet on Jokic will return only 89 cents per dollar invested. With Giannis, you have the potential for 30-1.